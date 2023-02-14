 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R Systems Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.33% from Rs. 168.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.

R Systems International
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.82 217.27 168.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.82 217.27 168.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.70 143.42 114.93
Depreciation 5.72 4.81 4.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.65 33.61 21.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.74 35.43 27.61
Other Income 1.56 0.94 12.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.30 36.37 40.25
Interest 1.48 1.01 1.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 38.82 35.36 39.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 38.82 35.36 39.17
Tax 4.83 5.73 5.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.99 29.63 33.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.99 29.63 33.23
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 2.50 2.80
Diluted EPS 2.87 2.50 2.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.87 2.50 2.80
Diluted EPS 2.87 2.50 2.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited