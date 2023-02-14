English
    R Systems Intl Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore, up 29.33% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 29.33% from Rs. 168.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in December 2022 up 2.29% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.02 crore in December 2022 up 3.53% from Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.87 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.12% returns over the last 6 months and -9.14% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.82217.27168.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.82217.27168.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost148.70143.42114.93
    Depreciation5.724.814.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.6533.6121.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.7435.4327.61
    Other Income1.560.9412.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3036.3740.25
    Interest1.481.011.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.8235.3639.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.8235.3639.17
    Tax4.835.735.94
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.9929.6333.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.9929.6333.23
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.872.502.80
    Diluted EPS2.872.502.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.872.502.80
    Diluted EPS2.872.502.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am