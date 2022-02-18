R Systems Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.43 crore, up 39.25% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.43 crore in December 2021 up 39.25% from Rs. 120.96 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 25.63 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021 up 31.86% from Rs. 33.71 crore in December 2020.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2020.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 275.60 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.43
|154.01
|120.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.43
|154.01
|120.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|114.93
|102.64
|78.24
|Depreciation
|4.21
|3.68
|3.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.68
|20.06
|14.08
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.61
|27.63
|25.34
|Other Income
|12.64
|22.87
|5.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.25
|50.50
|30.40
|Interest
|1.07
|0.93
|0.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.17
|49.57
|29.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.17
|49.57
|29.46
|Tax
|5.94
|6.19
|3.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|33.23
|43.38
|25.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|33.23
|43.38
|25.63
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|3.63
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|3.63
|2.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|3.63
|2.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|3.63
|2.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited