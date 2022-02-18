R Systems Intl Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 168.43 crore, up 39.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.43 crore in December 2021 up 39.25% from Rs. 120.96 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2021 up 29.67% from Rs. 25.63 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.45 crore in December 2021 up 31.86% from Rs. 33.71 crore in December 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.14 in December 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 275.60 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)