R Systems Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in December 2020 up 19.8% from Rs. 100.97 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.63 crore in December 2020 up 61.81% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in December 2020 up 92.63% from Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 113.90 on March 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 2.66% returns over the last 6 months and 37.06% over the last 12 months.