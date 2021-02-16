R Systems Intl Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore, up 19.8% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2021 / 11:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 120.96 crore in December 2020 up 19.8% from Rs. 100.97 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.63 crore in December 2020 up 61.81% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.71 crore in December 2020 up 92.63% from Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.32 in December 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 124.75 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 17.86% returns over the last 6 months and 30.56% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|120.96
|108.01
|100.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|120.96
|108.01
|100.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|78.24
|71.43
|68.76
|Depreciation
|3.31
|3.48
|2.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.08
|12.19
|17.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.34
|20.90
|12.28
|Other Income
|5.06
|5.99
|3.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|30.40
|26.90
|15.31
|Interest
|0.94
|0.95
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|29.46
|25.94
|15.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|29.46
|25.94
|15.19
|Tax
|3.84
|3.86
|-0.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|25.63
|22.08
|15.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|25.63
|22.08
|15.84
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.85
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.85
|1.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.14
|1.85
|1.32
|Diluted EPS
|2.14
|1.85
|1.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited