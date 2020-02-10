R Systems Intl Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore in December 2019 up 14.83% from Rs. 87.93 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2019 up 20.43% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2019 down 20.2% from Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2018.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2018.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.45 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.97
|97.99
|87.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.97
|97.99
|87.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|68.76
|66.57
|57.90
|Depreciation
|2.19
|2.22
|1.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.75
|17.17
|16.24
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.28
|12.03
|11.92
|Other Income
|3.03
|2.79
|8.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.31
|14.82
|20.07
|Interest
|0.12
|0.12
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.19
|14.70
|20.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.19
|14.70
|20.01
|Tax
|-0.65
|2.28
|6.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|15.84
|12.42
|13.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|15.84
|12.42
|13.15
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.04
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.04
|1.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.32
|1.04
|1.07
|Diluted EPS
|1.32
|1.04
|1.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:33 am