R Systems Intl Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore, up 14.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.97 crore in December 2019 up 14.83% from Rs. 87.93 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2019 up 20.43% from Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.50 crore in December 2019 down 20.2% from Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2018.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.32 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in December 2018.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.45 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.