R Systems Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.93 crore, up 30.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.93 crore in December 2018 up 30.02% from Rs. 67.63 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2018 up 50.61% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2018 up 56.31% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2017.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 50.65 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.