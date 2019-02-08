R Systems Intl Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 87.93 crore, up 30.02% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 87.93 crore in December 2018 up 30.02% from Rs. 67.63 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.15 crore in December 2018 up 50.61% from Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2018 up 56.31% from Rs. 14.03 crore in December 2017.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.70 in December 2017.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 50.65 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|87.93
|85.25
|67.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|87.93
|85.25
|67.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.90
|55.83
|46.02
|Depreciation
|1.86
|1.82
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.24
|18.13
|11.92
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.92
|9.47
|7.79
|Other Income
|8.14
|1.77
|4.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.07
|11.24
|12.12
|Interest
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|20.01
|11.19
|12.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|20.01
|11.19
|12.05
|Tax
|6.86
|1.58
|3.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|13.15
|9.61
|8.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|13.15
|9.61
|8.73
|Equity Share Capital
|12.33
|12.40
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.78
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.78
|0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.07
|0.78
|0.70
|Diluted EPS
|1.07
|0.78
|0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited