R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 305.77 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 237.35 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.65% returns over the last 6 months and -3.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|398.24
|374.98
|305.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|398.24
|374.98
|305.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|262.26
|249.58
|197.64
|Depreciation
|8.72
|8.23
|7.13
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|81.91
|79.47
|59.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.35
|37.70
|41.38
|Other Income
|1.26
|2.59
|6.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|46.61
|40.29
|47.87
|Interest
|1.15
|1.03
|1.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|45.46
|39.26
|46.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|45.46
|39.26
|46.67
|Tax
|8.67
|7.44
|9.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|36.79
|31.82
|37.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|36.79
|31.82
|37.60
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|36.79
|31.82
|37.60
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.11
|2.69
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|3.11
|2.69
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.11
|2.69
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|3.11
|2.69
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
