R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 305.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.