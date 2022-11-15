 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 305.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 398.24 374.98 305.77
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 398.24 374.98 305.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 262.26 249.58 197.64
Depreciation 8.72 8.23 7.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.91 79.47 59.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.35 37.70 41.38
Other Income 1.26 2.59 6.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.61 40.29 47.87
Interest 1.15 1.03 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.46 39.26 46.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.46 39.26 46.67
Tax 8.67 7.44 9.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 36.79 31.82 37.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 36.79 31.82 37.60
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 36.79 31.82 37.60
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.69 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.11 2.69 3.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.11 2.69 3.14
Diluted EPS 3.11 2.69 3.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am