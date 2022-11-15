English
    R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore, up 30.24% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 398.24 crore in September 2022 up 30.24% from Rs. 305.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.79 crore in September 2022 down 2.14% from Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.33 crore in September 2022 up 0.6% from Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2021.

    R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.14 in September 2021.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.60 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.41% returns over the last 6 months and -0.51% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations398.24374.98305.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations398.24374.98305.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost262.26249.58197.64
    Depreciation8.728.237.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses81.9179.4759.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.3537.7041.38
    Other Income1.262.596.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.6140.2947.87
    Interest1.151.031.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.4639.2646.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.4639.2646.67
    Tax8.677.449.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities36.7931.8237.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period36.7931.8237.60
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates36.7931.8237.60
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.693.14
    Diluted EPS3.112.693.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.112.693.14
    Diluted EPS3.112.693.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am