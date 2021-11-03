R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 305.77 crore, up 36.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 305.77 crore in September 2021 up 36.32% from Rs. 224.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.60 crore in September 2021 up 38.48% from Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.00 crore in September 2021 up 33.4% from Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.27 in September 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 212.80 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 67.56% returns over the last 6 months and 89.75% over the last 12 months.