R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore in September 2020 up 13.63% from Rs. 197.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2020 up 148.93% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2020 up 118.49% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 120.80 on January 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.96% returns over the last 6 months and 81.11% over the last 12 months.