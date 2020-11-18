R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore in September 2020 up 13.63% from Rs. 197.40 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2020 up 148.93% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2020 up 118.49% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 118.30 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.09% returns over the last 6 months and 125.33% over the last 12 months.