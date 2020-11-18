R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore, up 13.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 224.30 crore in September 2020 up 13.63% from Rs. 197.40 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.15 crore in September 2020 up 148.93% from Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.23 crore in September 2020 up 118.49% from Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.27 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.91 in September 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 118.30 on November 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 39.09% returns over the last 6 months and 125.33% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|224.30
|210.38
|197.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|224.30
|210.38
|197.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|152.92
|150.72
|136.02
|Depreciation
|6.44
|6.62
|4.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|35.80
|35.08
|46.06
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.14
|17.98
|10.79
|Other Income
|5.65
|2.46
|3.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.79
|20.43
|14.36
|Interest
|1.49
|1.48
|0.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|33.30
|18.96
|13.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.30
|18.96
|13.93
|Tax
|6.15
|2.83
|3.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|27.15
|16.13
|10.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|27.15
|16.13
|10.91
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|27.15
|16.13
|10.91
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.35
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.35
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.27
|1.35
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|2.27
|1.35
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am