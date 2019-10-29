R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.40 crore, up 5.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 197.40 crore in September 2019 up 5.9% from Rs. 186.40 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2019 down 13.23% from Rs. 12.57 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2019 down 0.53% from Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2018.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2018.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 41.05 on October 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.19% returns over the last 6 months and 9.61% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|197.40
|202.81
|186.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|197.40
|202.81
|186.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|136.02
|135.63
|122.53
|Depreciation
|4.51
|4.46
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.06
|48.98
|47.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.79
|13.75
|13.40
|Other Income
|3.57
|2.92
|2.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.36
|16.67
|15.53
|Interest
|0.43
|0.42
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|13.93
|16.25
|15.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|13.93
|16.25
|15.46
|Tax
|3.03
|4.64
|2.89
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.91
|11.61
|12.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.91
|11.61
|12.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|10.91
|11.61
|12.57
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.97
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.97
|1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.91
|0.97
|1.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.91
|0.97
|1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
