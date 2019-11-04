R Systems Intl Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 197.40 crore, up 5.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.40 crore in September 2019 up 5.9% from Rs. 186.40 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.91 crore in September 2019 down 13.23% from Rs. 12.57 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.87 crore in September 2019 down 0.53% from Rs. 18.97 crore in September 2018.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.02 in September 2018.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 48.90 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 5.39% over the last 12 months.