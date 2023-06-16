English
    R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

    June 16, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore in March 2023 up 17.77% from Rs. 343.11 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in March 2023 up 27.16% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 417.60 on June 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.04% returns over the last 6 months and 88.79% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.07399.51343.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.07399.51343.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost281.98268.30239.27
    Depreciation10.129.798.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.7873.9462.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1847.4833.35
    Other Income5.212.125.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3949.6038.56
    Interest1.591.601.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.8047.9937.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.8047.9937.44
    Tax11.976.617.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8441.3829.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8441.3829.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.8441.3829.69
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.502.51
    Diluted EPS3.033.502.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.502.51
    Diluted EPS3.033.502.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 16, 2023 10:11 am