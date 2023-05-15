R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore in March 2023 up 17.77% from Rs. 343.11 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in March 2023 up 27.16% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 249.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|404.07
|399.51
|343.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|404.07
|399.51
|343.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|281.98
|268.30
|239.27
|Depreciation
|10.12
|9.79
|8.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|67.78
|73.94
|62.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|44.18
|47.48
|33.35
|Other Income
|5.21
|2.12
|5.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.39
|49.60
|38.56
|Interest
|1.59
|1.60
|1.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.80
|47.99
|37.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|47.80
|47.99
|37.44
|Tax
|11.97
|6.61
|7.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|35.84
|41.38
|29.69
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|35.84
|41.38
|29.69
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|35.84
|41.38
|29.69
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|3.50
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|3.50
|2.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.03
|3.50
|2.51
|Diluted EPS
|3.03
|3.50
|2.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited