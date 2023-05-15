R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore in March 2023 up 17.77% from Rs. 343.11 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in March 2023 up 27.16% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 249.50 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.70% returns over the last 6 months and 18.56% over the last 12 months.