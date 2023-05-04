R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 404.07 399.51 343.11 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 404.07 399.51 343.11 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 281.98 268.30 239.27 Depreciation 10.12 9.79 8.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 67.78 73.94 62.25 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.18 47.48 33.35 Other Income 5.21 2.12 5.21 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.39 49.60 38.56 Interest 1.59 1.60 1.12 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.80 47.99 37.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 47.80 47.99 37.44 Tax 11.97 6.61 7.75 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.84 41.38 29.69 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.84 41.38 29.69 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 35.84 41.38 29.69 Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.83 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 3.50 2.51 Diluted EPS 3.03 3.50 2.51 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.03 3.50 2.51 Diluted EPS 3.03 3.50 2.51 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited