    R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore, up 17.77% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:Net Sales at Rs 404.07 crore in March 2023 up 17.77% from Rs. 343.11 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.84 crore in March 2023 up 20.7% from Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.51 crore in March 2023 up 27.16% from Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022.
    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.51 in March 2022.R Systems Intl shares closed at 247.95 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.73% returns over the last 6 months and -0.86% over the last 12 months.
    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations404.07399.51343.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations404.07399.51343.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost281.98268.30239.27
    Depreciation10.129.798.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.7873.9462.25
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.1847.4833.35
    Other Income5.212.125.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3949.6038.56
    Interest1.591.601.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.8047.9937.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.8047.9937.44
    Tax11.976.617.75
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities35.8441.3829.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period35.8441.3829.69
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates35.8441.3829.69
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.502.51
    Diluted EPS3.033.502.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.033.502.51
    Diluted EPS3.033.502.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 10:22 am