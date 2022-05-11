R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore, up 38.54% Y-o-Y
May 11, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 343.11 crore in March 2022 up 38.54% from Rs. 247.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.69 crore in March 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.80 crore in March 2022 up 30.04% from Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.08 in March 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 226.80 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|343.11
|328.65
|247.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|343.11
|328.65
|247.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|239.27
|216.90
|177.12
|Depreciation
|8.24
|7.96
|6.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.25
|66.69
|39.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.35
|37.09
|24.39
|Other Income
|5.21
|5.10
|5.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|38.56
|42.19
|29.72
|Interest
|1.12
|1.37
|1.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|37.44
|40.82
|28.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|37.44
|40.82
|28.45
|Tax
|7.75
|8.03
|3.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.69
|32.79
|24.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.69
|32.79
|24.88
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|29.69
|32.79
|24.88
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.77
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.77
|2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.51
|2.77
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|2.51
|2.77
|2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes