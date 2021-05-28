R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore in March 2021 up 18.35% from Rs. 209.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021 up 161.06% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021 up 90.12% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 135.25 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.30% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.