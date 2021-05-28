MARKET NEWS

R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:31 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore in March 2021 up 18.35% from Rs. 209.26 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021 up 161.06% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021 up 90.12% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 135.25 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 15.30% returns over the last 6 months and 48.63% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations247.65236.64209.26
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations247.65236.64209.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost177.12159.49148.50
Depreciation6.275.976.57
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.8739.1643.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.3932.0210.28
Other Income5.324.542.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7236.5612.36
Interest1.271.441.26
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.4535.1211.10
Exceptional Items---1.87--
P/L Before Tax28.4533.2511.10
Tax3.573.871.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.8829.389.53
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.8829.389.53
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.8829.389.53
Equity Share Capital11.9611.9611.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.082.460.80
Diluted EPS2.082.460.80
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.082.460.80
Diluted EPS2.082.460.80
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 28, 2021 02:25 pm

