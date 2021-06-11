R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore, up 18.35% Y-o-Y
June 11, 2021 / 12:08 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 247.65 crore in March 2021 up 18.35% from Rs. 209.26 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.88 crore in March 2021 up 161.06% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.99 crore in March 2021 up 90.12% from Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.08 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2020.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 143.20 on June 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.10% returns over the last 6 months and 43.85% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|247.65
|236.64
|209.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|247.65
|236.64
|209.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|177.12
|159.49
|148.50
|Depreciation
|6.27
|5.97
|6.57
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.87
|39.16
|43.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.39
|32.02
|10.28
|Other Income
|5.32
|4.54
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.72
|36.56
|12.36
|Interest
|1.27
|1.44
|1.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|28.45
|35.12
|11.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-1.87
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|28.45
|33.25
|11.10
|Tax
|3.57
|3.87
|1.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|24.88
|29.38
|9.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|24.88
|29.38
|9.53
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|24.88
|29.38
|9.53
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|2.46
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.08
|2.46
|0.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.08
|2.46
|0.80
|Diluted EPS
|2.08
|2.46
|0.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited