R Systems Intl Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 209.26 crore, up 6.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 209.26 crore in March 2020 up 6.6% from Rs. 196.30 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2020 down 23.02% from Rs. 12.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.93 crore in March 2020 down 19.62% from Rs. 23.55 crore in March 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.00 in March 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 88.65 on May 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 76.95% returns over the last 6 months and 88.82% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|209.26
|212.87
|196.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|209.26
|212.87
|196.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|148.50
|139.91
|134.66
|Depreciation
|6.57
|1.61
|4.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|43.91
|51.18
|44.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.28
|20.18
|13.00
|Other Income
|2.07
|3.06
|6.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.36
|23.23
|19.24
|Interest
|1.26
|0.34
|0.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|11.10
|22.90
|18.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|11.10
|22.90
|18.86
|Tax
|1.57
|-0.34
|6.48
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|9.53
|23.23
|12.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|9.53
|23.23
|12.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.53
|23.23
|12.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.94
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.94
|1.00
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.80
|1.94
|1.00
|Diluted EPS
|0.80
|1.94
|1.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on May 21, 2020 09:08 am