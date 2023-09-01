English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.78 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

    September 01, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 406.78 crore in June 2023 up 8.48% from Rs. 374.98 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2023 down 54.67% from Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.33 crore in June 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022.

    R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 484.20 on August 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 94.07% returns over the last 6 months and 110.98% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations406.78404.07374.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations406.78404.07374.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost278.25281.98249.58
    Depreciation10.1210.128.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses75.6767.7879.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7544.1837.70
    Other Income4.465.212.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.2149.3940.29
    Interest1.701.591.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.5147.8039.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.5147.8039.26
    Tax31.0911.977.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.4335.8431.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.4335.8431.82
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.4335.8431.82
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.223.032.69
    Diluted EPS1.223.032.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.223.032.69
    Diluted EPS1.223.032.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Sep 1, 2023 10:21 am

