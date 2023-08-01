R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 406.78 crore, up 8.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 406.78 crore in June 2023 up 8.48% from Rs. 374.98 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.43 crore in June 2023 down 54.67% from Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.33 crore in June 2023 up 18.16% from Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.69 in June 2022.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 456.35 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 87.84% returns over the last 6 months and 86.72% over the last 12 months.