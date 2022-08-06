R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore, up 37.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.07% from Rs. 273.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2022 down 31.07% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 61.53 crore in June 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in June 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|374.98
|343.11
|273.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|374.98
|343.11
|273.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|249.58
|239.27
|188.16
|Depreciation
|8.23
|8.24
|6.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.47
|62.25
|48.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.70
|33.35
|30.08
|Other Income
|2.59
|5.21
|25.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.29
|38.56
|55.20
|Interest
|1.03
|1.12
|1.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|39.26
|37.44
|54.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|39.26
|37.44
|54.12
|Tax
|7.44
|7.75
|7.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|31.82
|29.69
|46.16
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|31.82
|29.69
|46.16
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|31.82
|29.69
|46.16
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.51
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|2.51
|3.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.69
|2.51
|3.86
|Diluted EPS
|2.69
|2.51
|3.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited