R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore, up 37.07% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.07% from Rs. 273.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2022 down 31.07% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 61.53 crore in June 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in June 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 374.98 343.11 273.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 374.98 343.11 273.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 249.58 239.27 188.16
Depreciation 8.23 8.24 6.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 79.47 62.25 48.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.70 33.35 30.08
Other Income 2.59 5.21 25.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.29 38.56 55.20
Interest 1.03 1.12 1.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 39.26 37.44 54.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 39.26 37.44 54.12
Tax 7.44 7.75 7.96
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 31.82 29.69 46.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 31.82 29.69 46.16
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 31.82 29.69 46.16
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 2.51 3.86
Diluted EPS 2.69 2.51 3.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.69 2.51 3.86
Diluted EPS 2.69 2.51 3.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:22 am
