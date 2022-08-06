R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore, up 37.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore in June 2022 up 37.07% from Rs. 273.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.82 crore in June 2022 down 31.07% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.52 crore in June 2022 down 21.14% from Rs. 61.53 crore in June 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.69 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in June 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 243.90 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.02% returns over the last 6 months and 22.26% over the last 12 months.