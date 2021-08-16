R Systems Intl Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 273.57 crore, up 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.57 crore in June 2021 up 30.03% from Rs. 210.38 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021 up 186.24% from Rs. 16.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.53 crore in June 2021 up 127.47% from Rs. 27.05 crore in June 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 194.00 on August 13, 2021 (BSE)