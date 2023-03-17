 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Mar 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.56% from Rs. 328.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021.

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 399.51 398.24 328.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 399.51 398.24 328.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 268.30 262.26 216.90
Depreciation 9.79 8.72 7.96
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 73.94 81.91 66.69
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 47.48 45.35 37.09
Other Income 2.12 1.26 5.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.60 46.61 42.19
Interest 1.60 1.15 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 47.99 45.46 40.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 47.99 45.46 40.82
Tax 6.61 8.67 8.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.38 36.79 32.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.38 36.79 32.79
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 41.38 36.79 32.79
Equity Share Capital 11.83 11.83 11.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 3.11 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.50 3.11 2.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.50 3.11 2.77
Diluted EPS 3.50 3.11 2.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
