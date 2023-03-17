R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.56% from Rs. 328.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021.