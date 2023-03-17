R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.56% from Rs. 328.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 251.05 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|399.51
|398.24
|328.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|399.51
|398.24
|328.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|268.30
|262.26
|216.90
|Depreciation
|9.79
|8.72
|7.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|73.94
|81.91
|66.69
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.48
|45.35
|37.09
|Other Income
|2.12
|1.26
|5.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.60
|46.61
|42.19
|Interest
|1.60
|1.15
|1.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.99
|45.46
|40.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|47.99
|45.46
|40.82
|Tax
|6.61
|8.67
|8.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|41.38
|36.79
|32.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|41.38
|36.79
|32.79
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|41.38
|36.79
|32.79
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.83
|11.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|3.11
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.50
|3.11
|2.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.50
|3.11
|2.77
|Diluted EPS
|3.50
|3.11
|2.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited