    R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

    March 17, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.56% from Rs. 328.65 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 251.05 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.

    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.51398.24328.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.51398.24328.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost268.30262.26216.90
    Depreciation9.798.727.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses73.9481.9166.69
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax47.4845.3537.09
    Other Income2.121.265.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.6046.6142.19
    Interest1.601.151.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.9945.4640.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.9945.4640.82
    Tax6.618.678.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.3836.7932.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.3836.7932.79
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates41.3836.7932.79
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.8311.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.503.112.77
    Diluted EPS3.503.112.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.503.112.77
    Diluted EPS3.503.112.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 17, 2023 08:55 am