R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore, up 21.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.51 crore in December 2022 up 21.56% from Rs. 328.65 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.38 crore in December 2022 up 26.19% from Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.39 crore in December 2022 up 18.42% from Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 3.50 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.77 in December 2021.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 251.05 on March 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.38% returns over the last 6 months and 1.07% over the last 12 months.