R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y
March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.88% from Rs. 236.64 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021 up 11.62% from Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021 up 17.92% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 221.75 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|328.65
|305.77
|236.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|328.65
|305.77
|236.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|216.90
|197.64
|159.49
|Depreciation
|7.96
|7.13
|5.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.69
|59.62
|39.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|37.09
|41.38
|32.02
|Other Income
|5.10
|6.49
|4.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|42.19
|47.87
|36.56
|Interest
|1.37
|1.20
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|40.82
|46.67
|35.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.87
|P/L Before Tax
|40.82
|46.67
|33.25
|Tax
|8.03
|9.08
|3.87
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.79
|37.60
|29.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.79
|37.60
|29.38
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|32.79
|37.60
|29.38
|Equity Share Capital
|11.83
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|3.14
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|3.14
|2.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.77
|3.14
|2.46
|Diluted EPS
|2.77
|3.14
|2.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited