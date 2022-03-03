English
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

    March 03, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.88% from Rs. 236.64 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021 up 11.62% from Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021 up 17.92% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020.

    R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.

    R Systems Intl shares closed at 221.75 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)

    R Systems International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations328.65305.77236.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations328.65305.77236.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost216.90197.64159.49
    Depreciation7.967.135.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.6959.6239.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.0941.3832.02
    Other Income5.106.494.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.1947.8736.56
    Interest1.371.201.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.8246.6735.12
    Exceptional Items-----1.87
    P/L Before Tax40.8246.6733.25
    Tax8.039.083.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.7937.6029.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.7937.6029.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.7937.6029.38
    Equity Share Capital11.8311.9611.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.142.46
    Diluted EPS2.773.142.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.773.142.46
    Diluted EPS2.773.142.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #R Systems International #R Systems Intl #Results
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 09:00 am

