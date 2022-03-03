R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore, up 38.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 328.65 crore in December 2021 up 38.88% from Rs. 236.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.79 crore in December 2021 up 11.62% from Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.15 crore in December 2021 up 17.92% from Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.77 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.46 in December 2020.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 221.75 on March 02, 2022 (NSE)