R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y
April 01, 2021 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.17% from Rs. 212.87 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020 up 26.47% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020 up 71.22% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2019.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 113.65 on March 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 1.97% returns over the last 6 months and 36.35% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.64
|224.30
|212.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.64
|224.30
|212.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|159.49
|152.92
|139.91
|Depreciation
|5.97
|6.44
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|39.16
|35.80
|51.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.02
|29.14
|20.18
|Other Income
|4.54
|5.65
|3.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.56
|34.79
|23.23
|Interest
|1.44
|1.49
|0.34
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|35.12
|33.30
|22.90
|Exceptional Items
|-1.87
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|33.25
|33.30
|22.90
|Tax
|3.87
|6.15
|-0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.38
|27.15
|23.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.38
|27.15
|23.23
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|29.38
|27.15
|23.23
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|11.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.27
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.27
|1.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.46
|2.27
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|2.46
|2.27
|1.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited