R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.17% from Rs. 212.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020 up 26.47% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020 up 71.22% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 120.15 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.13% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.