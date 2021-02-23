English
R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore, up 11.17% Y-o-Y

February 23, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:

Net Sales at Rs 236.64 crore in December 2020 up 11.17% from Rs. 212.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.38 crore in December 2020 up 26.47% from Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.53 crore in December 2020 up 71.22% from Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.46 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.94 in December 2019.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 120.15 on February 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.13% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.

R Systems International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations236.64224.30212.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations236.64224.30212.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost159.49152.92139.91
Depreciation5.976.441.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses39.1635.8051.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.0229.1420.18
Other Income4.545.653.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.5634.7923.23
Interest1.441.490.34
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.1233.3022.90
Exceptional Items-1.87----
P/L Before Tax33.2533.3022.90
Tax3.876.15-0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.3827.1523.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.3827.1523.23
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.3827.1523.23
Equity Share Capital11.9611.9611.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.271.94
Diluted EPS2.462.271.94
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.462.271.94
Diluted EPS2.462.271.94
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 23, 2021 02:31 pm

