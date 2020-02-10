R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore in December 2019 up 10.61% from Rs. 192.45 crore in December 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2019 down 10.64% from Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019 down 30.92% from Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018.
R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2018.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.45 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'19
|Sep'19
|Dec'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|212.87
|197.40
|192.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|212.87
|197.40
|192.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|139.91
|136.02
|127.90
|Depreciation
|1.61
|4.51
|3.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.18
|46.06
|46.48
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.18
|10.79
|14.63
|Other Income
|3.06
|3.57
|17.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|23.23
|14.36
|32.51
|Interest
|0.34
|0.43
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|22.90
|13.93
|32.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|22.90
|13.93
|32.45
|Tax
|-0.34
|3.03
|6.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|23.23
|10.91
|26.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|23.23
|10.91
|26.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|23.23
|10.91
|26.00
|Equity Share Capital
|11.96
|11.96
|12.33
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.91
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.91
|2.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.94
|0.91
|2.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.94
|0.91
|2.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Feb 10, 2020 10:33 am