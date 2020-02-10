R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore, up 10.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.87 crore in December 2019 up 10.61% from Rs. 192.45 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.23 crore in December 2019 down 10.64% from Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.84 crore in December 2019 down 30.92% from Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018.

R Systems Intl EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.94 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.11 in December 2018.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 91.45 on February 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 116.19% returns over the last 6 months and 80.55% over the last 12 months.