R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore in December 2018 up 23.75% from Rs. 155.52 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2018 up 219.99% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018 up 131.85% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2017.

R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2017.

R Systems Intl shares closed at 50.65 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.