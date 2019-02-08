R Systems Intl Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for R Systems International are:
Net Sales at Rs 192.45 crore in December 2018 up 23.75% from Rs. 155.52 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in December 2018 up 219.99% from Rs. 8.12 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.96 crore in December 2018 up 131.85% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2017.
R Systems Intl EPS has increased to Rs. 2.11 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2017.
R Systems Intl shares closed at 50.65 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given 36.71% returns over the last 6 months and 29.54% over the last 12 months.
|
|R Systems International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|192.45
|186.40
|155.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|192.45
|186.40
|155.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|127.90
|122.53
|107.68
|Depreciation
|3.45
|3.44
|3.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.48
|47.02
|37.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.63
|13.40
|7.43
|Other Income
|17.88
|2.13
|5.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.51
|15.53
|12.43
|Interest
|0.06
|0.07
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|32.45
|15.46
|12.25
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|32.45
|15.46
|12.25
|Tax
|6.45
|2.89
|4.12
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|26.00
|12.57
|8.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|26.00
|12.57
|8.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|26.00
|12.57
|8.12
|Equity Share Capital
|12.33
|12.40
|12.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|1.02
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|1.02
|0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.11
|1.02
|0.66
|Diluted EPS
|2.11
|1.02
|0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
