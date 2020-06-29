R.J. Shah Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore, down 28.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.95 crore in March 2020 down 28.98% from Rs. 4.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2020 down 43.5% from Rs. 2.49 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in March 2020 down 48.01% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2019.

R.J. Shah EPS has decreased to Rs. 50.14 in March 2020 from Rs. 88.75 in March 2019.

R.J. Shah shares closed at 905.45 on February 03, 2020 (BSE)