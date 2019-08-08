R.J. Shah Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore, up 4600% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.75 crore in June 2019 up 4600% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.10 crore in June 2019 up 9860.28% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.39 crore in June 2019 up 6227.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2018.

R.J. Shah EPS has increased to Rs. 325.02 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2018.

R.J. Shah shares closed at 349.65 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)