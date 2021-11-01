R B Gupta Finan Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 54.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 54.27% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 62.99% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 57.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

R B Gupta Finan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2020.

R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)