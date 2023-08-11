English
    R B Gupta Finan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R B Gupta Financials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 251.61% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

    R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)

    R B Gupta Financials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.110.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.170.110.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.040.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation0.13--0.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.080.020.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.04-0.15
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.04-0.15
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.090.04-0.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.090.04-0.15
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.090.04-0.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.090.04-0.15
    Equity Share Capital5.065.065.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.07-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.150.07-0.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.150.07-0.25
    Diluted EPS-0.150.07-0.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

