R B Gupta Finan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 10.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in June 2023 up 10.13% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 251.61% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022.

R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)