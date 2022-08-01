 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
R B Gupta Finan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R B Gupta Financials are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 71.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.

R B Gupta Finan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.

R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)

R B Gupta Financials
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.12 0.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.12 0.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.03 0.02
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.01 0.01 0.01
Depreciation -- 0.13 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.05 0.09 0.04
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Other Income -- -- 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.00 -0.15 0.01
Equity Share Capital 5.06 5.06 5.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.25 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -0.25 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.01 -0.25 0.02
Diluted EPS -- -0.25 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
