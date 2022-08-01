R B Gupta Finan Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 14.03% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R B Gupta Financials are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2022 up 14.03% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 71.3% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in June 2022 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021.
R B Gupta Finan EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2021.
R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)
|R B Gupta Financials
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.10
|0.12
|0.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|--
|0.13
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.09
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-0.15
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|5.06
|5.06
|5.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.25
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.25
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.01
|-0.25
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.25
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
