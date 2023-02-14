R B Gupta Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 71.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 71.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 129.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.