    R B Gupta Finan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 71.16% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for R B Gupta Financials are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2022 up 71.16% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 129.57% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

    R B Gupta Finan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2021.

    R B Gupta Finan shares closed at 7.29 on April 23, 2021 (BSE)

    R B Gupta Financials
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.110.120.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.110.120.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.040.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.010.010.01
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.020.000.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.060.02
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.040.060.02
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.040.060.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.040.060.02
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.060.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.060.02
    Equity Share Capital5.065.065.06
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.110.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.110.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.110.03
    Diluted EPS0.070.110.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am