Quint Digital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore, down 18.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.42 crore in March 2023 down 18.34% from Rs. 10.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 8.37% from Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2023 up 24.59% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022.

Quint Digital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2022.

Quint Digital shares closed at 145.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.96% over the last 12 months.