Quint Digital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore, up 57.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.31 crore in March 2022 up 57.15% from Rs. 6.56 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 up 212.6% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2022 up 166.87% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021.

Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.60 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.24 in March 2021.

Quint Digital shares closed at 371.30 on May 30, 2022 (BSE)