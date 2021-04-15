Quint Digital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2021 up 364.28% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 up 16100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020.

Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2020.

Quint Digital shares closed at 310.00 on April 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 213.51% over the last 12 months.