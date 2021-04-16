Quint Digital Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:

Quarterly Net Sales at Rs 6.56 crore in March 2021. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs 0.45 crore in March 2021, against Rs (0.17) crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs 1.60 crore in March 2021, against Rs (0.01) crore in March 2020.

Quint Digital EPS stands at Rs 0.24 in March 2021, against Rs (0.85) in March 2020.

Quint Digital shares closed at 310.00 on April 13, 2021 (BSE) and has given 55.39% returns over the last 6 months and 213.51% over the last 12 months.