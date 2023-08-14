Quint Digital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore, down 24.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.83 crore in June 2023 down 24.43% from Rs. 10.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2023 up 217.82% from Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.93 crore in June 2023 up 119.06% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022.

Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.36 in June 2022.

Quint Digital shares closed at 150.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.65% returns over the last 6 months and -19.22% over the last 12 months.