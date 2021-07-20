Quint Digital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.39 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021 up 3006.78% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2021 up 11700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2020.

Quint Digital shares closed at 323.65 on July 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 61.82% returns over the last 6 months and 84.94% over the last 12 months.