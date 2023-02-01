 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Quint Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 04:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 104.39% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 42.15% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.
Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021. Quint Digital shares closed at 123.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.99% over the last 12 months.
Quint Digital Media
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations11.0211.249.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations11.0211.249.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.143.272.36
Depreciation2.432.281.97
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.902.992.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.562.712.05
Other Income1.080.550.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.643.262.30
Interest0.870.570.25
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.772.692.05
Exceptional Items-----0.50
P/L Before Tax2.772.691.55
Tax0.500.660.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.272.031.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.272.031.11
Equity Share Capital21.9721.9721.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.030.920.52
Diluted EPS1.010.910.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.030.920.52
Diluted EPS1.010.910.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 04:33 pm