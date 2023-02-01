Quint Digital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, up 19.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 up 19.13% from Rs. 9.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 104.39% from Rs. 1.11 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.07 crore in December 2022 up 42.15% from Rs. 4.27 crore in December 2021.
Quint Digital EPS has increased to Rs. 1.03 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.52 in December 2021.
|Quint Digital shares closed at 123.55 on January 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -33.52% returns over the last 6 months and -48.99% over the last 12 months.
|Quint Digital Media
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.02
|11.24
|9.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.02
|11.24
|9.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.14
|3.27
|2.36
|Depreciation
|2.43
|2.28
|1.97
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.90
|2.99
|2.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.56
|2.71
|2.05
|Other Income
|1.08
|0.55
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.64
|3.26
|2.30
|Interest
|0.87
|0.57
|0.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.77
|2.69
|2.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.50
|P/L Before Tax
|2.77
|2.69
|1.55
|Tax
|0.50
|0.66
|0.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.27
|2.03
|1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.27
|2.03
|1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|21.97
|21.97
|21.95
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|0.91
|0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.03
|0.92
|0.52
|Diluted EPS
|1.01
|0.91
|0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited