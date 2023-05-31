English
    Quint Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2023 down 138.59% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 1223.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

    Quint Digital shares closed at 145.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.96% over the last 12 months.

    Quint Digital Media
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6318.4717.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6318.4717.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.9311.8510.62
    Depreciation3.242.982.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.449.8110.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-10.98-6.17-5.82
    Other Income2.910.833.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.07-5.33-2.15
    Interest0.921.190.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-8.98-6.53-2.65
    Exceptional Items-----0.65
    P/L Before Tax-8.98-6.53-3.30
    Tax1.040.500.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-10.03-7.03-3.79
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-10.03-7.03-3.79
    Minority Interest0.982.020.70
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.290.03-0.83
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.35-4.97-3.92
    Equity Share Capital46.9721.9721.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.27-3.20-1.93
    Diluted EPS-2.27-3.20-1.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.27-3.20-1.93
    Diluted EPS-2.27-3.20-1.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    May 31, 2023