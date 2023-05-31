Quint Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2023 down 138.59% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 1223.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.

Quint Digital shares closed at 145.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.96% over the last 12 months.