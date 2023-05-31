Quint Digital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore, up 10.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Quint Digital Media are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.63 crore in March 2023 up 10.89% from Rs. 17.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2023 down 138.59% from Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 1223.26% from Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2022.
Quint Digital shares closed at 145.60 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.96% over the last 12 months.
|Quint Digital Media
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.63
|18.47
|17.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.63
|18.47
|17.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.93
|11.85
|10.62
|Depreciation
|3.24
|2.98
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.44
|9.81
|10.32
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.98
|-6.17
|-5.82
|Other Income
|2.91
|0.83
|3.68
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.07
|-5.33
|-2.15
|Interest
|0.92
|1.19
|0.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.98
|-6.53
|-2.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.65
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.98
|-6.53
|-3.30
|Tax
|1.04
|0.50
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.03
|-7.03
|-3.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.03
|-7.03
|-3.79
|Minority Interest
|0.98
|2.02
|0.70
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.29
|0.03
|-0.83
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.35
|-4.97
|-3.92
|Equity Share Capital
|46.97
|21.97
|21.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-3.20
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-3.20
|-1.92
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.27
|-3.20
|-1.93
|Diluted EPS
|-2.27
|-3.20
|-1.92
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited